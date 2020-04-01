Nano (NANO) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Nano has a total market cap of $65.23 million and $4.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00007392 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Mercatox and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,621.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.02059177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.06 or 0.03383627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00594005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00727230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00076078 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00025268 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00471861 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Mercatox, Nanex, HitBTC, Bitinka, CoinEx, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, Koinex, Binance, RightBTC, Coindeal and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

