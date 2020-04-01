Narrative (NRVE) Trading Down 71% This Week

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 71% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded 71% lower against the US dollar. Narrative has a market capitalization of $29,462.17 and approximately $7.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Narrative token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Narrative alerts:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 678.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.02576988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00195182 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00046023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.