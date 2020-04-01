Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $214,426.91 and $1.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded 41% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.55 or 0.04552824 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00065383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036948 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015109 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010238 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,899,382,802 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com.

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.