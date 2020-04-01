Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 16,949 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 157.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

VTI stock traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,906,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,029. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

