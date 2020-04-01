Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.43. 3,362,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,416. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.