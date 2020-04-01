Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,809,000 after purchasing an additional 675,645 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after buying an additional 751,678 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,483,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,045,000 after buying an additional 155,912 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,615,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,892,000 after buying an additional 481,524 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,727,000 after buying an additional 1,020,676 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.25. 5,138,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,794. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

