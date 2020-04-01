Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 31,186 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 567.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,186 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 110,973 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,256,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,475. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $123.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.01.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

