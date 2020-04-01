Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 3,878 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 1.3% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.69. 580,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,091. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $59.86.

