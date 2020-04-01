Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $304,484,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 238,601 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,028,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,432,000 after acquiring an additional 177,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $74.58. 36,744,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,742,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.