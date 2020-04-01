Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 4,489.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,344,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,019,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $44.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.0569 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

