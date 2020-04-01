Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.32.

DIS stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.92. 18,286,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,941,705. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.97. The company has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

