Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $11.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.94. 321,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,269. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $171.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.20 and a 200 day moving average of $152.57.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.