Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

SHM traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. 1,401,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,918. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

