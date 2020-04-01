Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded down $8.01 on Wednesday, reaching $153.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,587,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.32 and its 200 day moving average is $184.13. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from to in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

