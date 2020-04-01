Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,534 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $8.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,501,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,110,340. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

