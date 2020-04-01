Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,995,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,206,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,114. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.