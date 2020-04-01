Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $8.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

