Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 105.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,302 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 575,333 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 229,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,649,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,357,000 after purchasing an additional 201,862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100,025.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200,051 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,081,000.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $38.03. 805,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

