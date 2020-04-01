Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 40,945 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,052,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,848. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

