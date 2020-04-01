Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 9,726 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,525,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 167,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 134,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.15. 900,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,969. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

