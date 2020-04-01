Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 231.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,545,000 after acquiring an additional 72,427 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,868. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

