Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

