Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.85. 2,382,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,401. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $82.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.