Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 11,200 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 75,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 148,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. 4,331,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,597. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.