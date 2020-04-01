Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.33. 11,092,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,446,551. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $283.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

