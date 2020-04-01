Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,038 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 483,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,055. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $173.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9947 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

