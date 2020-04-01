Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,922 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.23. 4,297,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,191. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.09.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

