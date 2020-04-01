Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 22.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 82.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.

American Express stock traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.84. 8,307,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,577,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

