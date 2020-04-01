Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.30 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Nervos Network has a market cap of $57.30 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007125 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000654 BTC.

CKB uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 27,256,479,434 coins and its circulating supply is 13,909,096,410 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

