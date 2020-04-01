Netbox Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $81,844.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $81,844.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00740793 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin's total supply is 75,095,516 coins and its circulating supply is 43,019,820 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

