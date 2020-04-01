Neutron Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $162,579.09 and approximately $3.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

