Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 79,971 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,971 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.29% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $13,728,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,126. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.58%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,426 shares of company stock worth $90,232. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

