Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 82.0% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $73.42. 12,941,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,334,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $83.24. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

