Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Quanta Services worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 5,368.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,749,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $58,726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,501,000 after acquiring an additional 903,658 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after acquiring an additional 621,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3,094.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 502,307 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.79. 1,676,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,601. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

