Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $11.17 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,651 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.98.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.88. 29,582,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,492,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

