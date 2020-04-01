Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 422.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,070 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,340 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.49.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,160,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,057,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

