Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 750 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $7.60 on Wednesday, reaching $151.84. 105,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,534. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $135.78 and a 52 week high of $212.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.37.

