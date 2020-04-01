Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,668,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,650,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $226.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

