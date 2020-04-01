Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 10.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,277 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 136.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 284.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.25. 451,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

