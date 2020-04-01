NEXT Reaches Market Cap of $22.34 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One NEXT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00008341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $22.34 million and approximately $208,340.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00595733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000573 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

