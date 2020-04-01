Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594,186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Noble Energy worth $188,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,093,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $67,781,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,382 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,564,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $113,378,000 after acquiring an additional 853,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,733,981 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 572,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman acquired 17,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

