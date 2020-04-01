NOIA Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19,785.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. NOIA Network has a market cap of $1.16 million and $19,785.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000734 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.49 or 0.04448558 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00065257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036923 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010206 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003411 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,131,858 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

