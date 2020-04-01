Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,163 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 770,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,480,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 658,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $127,857,000 after buying an additional 215,479 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.67.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

