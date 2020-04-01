Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,917. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $228.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

