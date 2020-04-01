Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,506,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,676,000. Norges Bank owned 2.77% of LKQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $11,531,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,866,000 after acquiring an additional 483,326 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,827. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

