Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 6,446,820 Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,446,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,685,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of Progressive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 92,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,885,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,028,000 after buying an additional 75,403 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.40. 1,211,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Progressive from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.