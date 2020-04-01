Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 8,541,019 Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,541,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,919,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.91% of Tc Pipelines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.34. 1,358,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,554. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.