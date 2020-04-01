Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,784,000. Norges Bank owned 1.08% of Marathon Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,447,000 after purchasing an additional 730,249 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $2,229,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,792,058. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

