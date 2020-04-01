Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 917,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,874,000. Norges Bank owned 0.88% of Roper Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded down $16.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.76 and its 200 day moving average is $352.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

