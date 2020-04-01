Norges Bank Invests $290.74 Million in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,621,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,742,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.94% of Hilton Hotels as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,231,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,064,000 after acquiring an additional 793,632 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 359.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 498,901 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,198,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after purchasing an additional 394,567 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT traded down $3.88 on Wednesday, reaching $64.36. 160,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,040,654. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.24. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

